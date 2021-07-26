Tokyo Olympics: South Africa Dim Shujaa’s Hopes

South Africa has dimmed Kenya’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics hopes in Rugby Sevens after handing them a second loss.

The Shujaa were a medal prospect for Kenya but after going down 5-14 to their African counterparts this dream went up in smoke.

Kenya had earlier in the morning narrowly lost 14-19 to the USA in their opener and needed a comeback against South Africa to revive their chances.

With the second loss, the Shujaa, who play Ireland in their last group game on Tuesday are out of contention for a podium finish.

Kenya’s medal chances now lie with track and field athletes.

