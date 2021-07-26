Tokyo Olympics: Shujaa Unlucky Against USA

A last gasp try handed USA a 14-19 victory against Kenya in men’s Rugby Sevens in the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan.

Two converted tries from veteran Collins Injera and Jeffery Oluoch saw Kenya recover to take the lead, but USA managed to squeeze a third try to run away with the win.

Kenya next faces South Africa in a must-win encounter at 1.00PM.

The Bitzboks were ruthless in their opener, hammering Ireland 33-14.

In another bad news for Kenya, the Beach Volleyball team lost 2-0 to Brazil. Kenya is competing in the code for the first time.

