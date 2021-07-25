Tokyo Olympics: Kenya’s Malkia Strikers Fall To Japan In Straight Sets

Kenya lost by three straight sets to hosts Japan in women’s Volleyball in their 2020 Tokyo Olympics opener.

The Malkia Strikers went down 25-15 in the first set before falling 25-11 in the second set.

The Kenyan queens gave a better fight in the last set managing a respectable 25-23 loss, but it was too late to turn things around.

Kenya will next face Korea on Tuesday.

In general, Kenya has had a poor start to the summer games with all her athletes so far competed losing.

Boxers Nick Okoth and Christine Ongare have all lost their bouts in the preliminaries.

