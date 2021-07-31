Tokyo Olympics: Ferdinand Omanyala Storms To 100M Semis

Kenya’s 100M race hopeful Ferdinand Omanyala is through to the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Omanyala, who is Kenya’s first-ever representative in the short distance, clocked 10.01 seconds to finish third in heat five.

Andre De Grasse of Canada won the heat in 9.91 seconds, while Fred Kerley of the USA clocked 9.97 to finish second.

Omanyala’s teammate and national rival Mark Otieno missed the heats after his A sample turned a positive test for a banned substance.

Otieno is waiting for the results of sample B test to know his fate.

