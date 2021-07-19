Tokyo Olympics Anti-sex Bed Hoax Explained – Photos

Internet has been awash with outrageous claims that the organisers of this year’s Tokyo Olympics in Japan have made anti-sex beds for athletes.

Crafted out of re-used cardboard, the intention according to grapevine, is to ensure strict adherence to social distancing guidelines by avoiding athletes sleeping in twos or more.

But nothing could be further from the truth, Airweave, the bedding partners of the summer games, have offered that the sleeping equipment was made to align with the Tokyo Olympics “sustainability plan, which aims to deliver a more sustainable event and showcase innovative concepts and solutions that will have a legacy after the Games.”

“The concept was to make a lightweight, easy-to-assemble mattress and meet the Games’ Sustainability Plan,” Airweave said.

Airweave has created 18,000 beds and mattresses for the athletes – 8,000 of which will be repurposed for use by athletes at the Paralympics.

The mattresses are made from polyethylene fibres that the brand says can be recycled an unlimited number of times.







making to the alleged Tokyo anti-sex bed. [PHOTO/ COURTESY]An athlete made a video of him self and posted on twitter jumping up and down on one of the beds, disapproving claims that the bed are relatively weak compared to normal ones and cannot sustain nocturnal activities.

