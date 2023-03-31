Tokens Purchase to be Unavailable From Friday As Cost of Electricity Set to Rise

Kenya Power has announced a brief system maintenance that will interfere with buying tokens and verifying token information.

According to the utility company, the maintenance will begin on Friday, March 31, at 00:00, and last until Saturday, April 1, at 11:00.

The USSD code and the “my power App” will also be unavailable during the maintenance window.

“We wish to inform you that we will carry out system maintenance. As a result, the purchase of prepaid tokens and checking of token details via “977# and myPower App will be unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience caused. Stay Connected,” Kenya Power said.

Read: Kenya Power to Focus on Industrial Consumers in Proposed Reforms

This comes days after the power distribution company announced the release of new tariffs that will increase the cost of power starting on April 1.

The distributor will in return generate a net profit of Sh184.9 billion thanks to the higher prices, said Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).

The acting managing director of Kenya Power Geoffrey Muli earlier spoke about the purchase of tokens and power expenses and expressed opposition to proposed county government fees that will raise the price of electricity by 63%.

He disclosed that the counties intended to charge for each electrical pole built in the devolved units, adding that this would be in opposition to their goals of reducing electricity costs.

The electric utility company also described the measures they were implementing to make sure that the price of electricity drastically decreased over time.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...