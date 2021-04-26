Tokens Purchase Slow Due to High Number of Transactions – Kenya Power Explains

Kenya Power has explained the cause of a hitch experienced by prepaid customers on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, the lighting company said they have fixed the IT hitch but the system remains slow due to the high number of transactions.

While the prepaid vending system is back, their contact centre remains unreachable.

“We have managed to address the IT hitch affecting the system that occurred yesterday but vending of tokens remains slow due to a high number of customer transactions,” said the company.

The company is working to “restore normalcy at the contact centre and operations at our banking halls and other customer touch points.”

“We thank our customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” KPLC added.

Yesterday, Kenyans who tried to buy ‘tokens’ through Kenya Power’s M-Pesa paybill number 888880 were told that the “organisation receiving the payment is unavailable”.

The technical hitch also also affected their contact centre on 97771.

In March, Energy CS Charles Keter and Kenya Power MD Bernard Ngugi were summoned by senate over the perennial power outages.

Senators complained that the outages had adverse effects on businesses.

“If we look at Vision 2030, we cannot become an industrialised country with these power outages. That will be a pipe dream,” Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka said.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni called for the privatisation of the energy sector. This way, he said, Kenyans will have access to cheaper power.

“Why are we not opening up this sector by inviting other investors to come and provide reliable and cheap electricity to Kenyans?” he posed.

Migori Senator Ochillo-Ayacko said that the electricity firm is unable to end blackouts in spite of support from treasury.

“They are good at disconnecting people’s power supply but not responding to their requests. Year in, year out, the plead with the government to give them our money to guarantee loans they have taken,” the lawmaker said.

