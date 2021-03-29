Togo1-2 Kenya, Harambee Stars Finish On A High Note

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have concluded their 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers on a high after beating Togo 2-1 in Lome on Monday.

Stars missed the services of lead striker Michael Olunga, midfielder Lawrence Juma, goalkeeper Ian Otieno and defender Joash Onyango who were ruled out after testing positive for the COVID-19.

Faced with the unexpected, coach Jacob “Ghost” Mulee turned to home-based players some uncapped before for the assignment and they honored the jersey.

Only two players who started the game: Eric “Marcelo” Ouma and Masud Juma, the scorer of the second goal, ply their trade abroad.

Bandari FC sensation Abdalla Hassan opened the scoring in the 32nd – controlling before firing past advancing Togo keeper Clifton Miheso’s pass from the midfield.

Abdalla scored Kenya’s equaliser against Egypt in 1-1 draw on Thursday last week.

Juma scored from the spot in the 65th minute to make it 0-2, but the hosts grabbed a consolation through another penalty converted by Henri Eninful in the 91st minute.

Kenya were already knocked out of the road to Cameroon but can build on the two results ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup qualifiers.

