Toddler Dies in Kawangware After Ingesting Poisonous Substance, Family Hospitalized

A toddler has died after ingesting what is believed to have been a poisonous substance.

The child’s mother and 12-year-old brother are fighting for their lives at the Eagles Hospital in Kangemi.

The incident, as reported at Muthangari Police Station, took place at their home in Gatina area, Kawangware, on Friday.

The 37-year-old woman is believed to have taken the unidentified substance and fed the children the same.

The reason for poisoning the kids and herself is still unclear, police said, as they launched investigations into the matter.

The body of the toddler has been moved to the City mortuary awaiting autopsy.

In July, a police report showed that 483 people had committed suicide in the last three months.

In reaction to the shocking data, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti called on the government to commission research to determine the root cause of the worrying trend.

“We have never recorded such a high number of suicides before and this is not only alarming but calls for urgent remedial measures,” said Kinoti.

During the same period, data as compiled by DCI indicated the country recorded 409 cases of life-threatening assaults, mostly among couples.

It was found that men are more prone to committing suicide than women.

The youngest person reported to have committed suicide was aged nine while the oldest was 76 years old.

