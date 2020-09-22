VIDEO: Former Gor Mahia Midfielder Tobias Otieno Arrives In The US To Join Union Omaha

Former Gor Mahia midfielder Tobias Otieno arrived in the US Monday night ahead of his move to Union Omaha in the USL League One.

The 21-year-old signed for the Nebraska-based side early this year, but could not join the club immediately due to delays in securing travel documents and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview with the Daily Nation before he left the country on Sunday, Otieno expressed relief at finally making the trip.

“It has taken a lot of time for this dream to be actualized but I am happy it has finally happened. I just can’t wait to link up with my teammates and kick off this new exciting phase of my career and life,” he said.

Otieno joined Gor Mahia mid last year from Sony Sugar FC, cementing his place at the heart of K’Ogalo’s midfield under coach Steven Pollack.

He only lasted about six months before the deal abroad came.

