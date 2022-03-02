Tinder Swindler Sued by Wealthy Leviev Family for Impersonation

The man behind Netflix popular series, the Tinder Swindler, is now facing a multimillion dollar lawsuit. Shimon Hayut, popularly known as Simon Leviev is being sued by the legitimate Leviev family for using their family name to defraud his victims.

The real Levievs are a wealthy family dealing diamonds. Hayut even changed his name to convince the women he met on popular dating app Tinder, that he was a part of the family.

Israeli Russian Tycoon Lev Leviev and his family has now filed a suit in Tel Aviv against the con man for impersonating them.

“For a long time, he [Simon Leviev] has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones).” the klawsuit says.

“Hayut has been cunningly using false words, claiming to be a member of the Leviev Family and that his family will pay and bear the costs of his benefits.”

In the film aired on the video-streaming app, Netflix, the Israeli national uses popular dating site Tinder to meet women who he later swindles of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The documentary recounts testimonials from three ladies who accuse the swindler of assuming the identity of a wealthy diamond businessman’s son living life on the fast lane.

Leviev portrays himself as a person accustomed to private jets, designer clothes and expensive holidays before he cons the women of thousands of dollars while pretending to be under attack from ‘his enemies.’

