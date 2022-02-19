Tinder Swindler Finally Breaks Silence, Denies Fraud Allegations

Shimon hayut, popular known as Simon Leviev or the Tinder Swindler has finally broken his silence just a few weeks after the Netflix documentary exposing him as a con went viral.

Speaking for the first time in a yet to be released interview with the Inside Edition Leviev denied that he was a con, and accused Netflix of making up a movie about him, insisting that he was “a perfect gentleman”.

In the documentary aired on the video-streaming app, the Israeli national uses popular dating site Tinder to meet women who he later swindles of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The documentary recounts testimonials from three ladies who accuse the swindler of assuming the identity of a wealthy diamond businessman’s son living life on the fast lane.

Leviev portrays himself as a person accustomed to private jets, designer clothes and expensive holidays before he cons the women of thousands of dollars while pretending to be under attack from ‘his enemies.’

Hayut has previously been arrested for fraud, theft and forgery. Despite having spent five months in prison, he denied being a con. He appeared in the interview with his current girlfriend, a model going by the name Kat Konlin.

“I’m not a fraud and I’m not a fake. People don’t know me – so they cannot judge me.” Hayut said.

"I'm not a fraud and I'm not a fake. People don't know me – so they cannot judge me." Hayut said.

"I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder" he added, saying he is the "biggest gentleman". He then say Netflix "presented it as a documentary but in truth it was a made-up movie". Hayut further said that he would put his new found fame to good use as a number of Hollywood producers had already reached out wanting to work with him.

