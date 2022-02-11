Tinder Introduces Blind Date Feature to Promote Personality Matches

Tinder is introducing a new “Blind Date” feature, which differs from the normal left and right swipes in that users must first talk to other users before seeing their appearance.

The Blind Date feature is the newest addition to Tinder’s Fast Chat portfolio, which also includes Hot Takes and Swipe Night. As part of the functionality, the users will be matched in terms of what they have in common, answer prompts, and play games. After both users agree to match, they will have the opportunity to view each other’s images for the first time.

The dating app recently hit the headlines in Kenya and around the world after the Netflix show “Tinder Swindler’ exposed how women in the UK were defrauded of their monies by a man posing as a billionaire on the popular dating app.

Read: Tinder Announces Plans to Get Rid of Geographical Filters

The new feature will give users an opportunity to learn more about each other even before seeing what the other person looks like. Among the tools to be used are timed questions, which will allow users to gauge their partners based on the results.

Tinder says the app currently “reflects the dating habits of Gen Z… and captures the nostalgia of their ’90s generation,”. The company says that during the early testing phase, users made 40% more matches than with its other Fast Chat features, which include profiles and photographs, increasing their chances of meeting someone.

The new feature has been rolled out to users in the US, with a global rollout set for the coming weeks.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...