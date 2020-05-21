Tinder Announces Plans to Get Rid of Geographical Filters

Tinder announced today that it will be testing out ‘global mode’ an option for users to select so that their profiles are shown to potential daters around the world, regardless of their location.

The company no longer believes that social proximity is a necessity when it comes to dating and users will now be able to view and match with more people from other countries.

The feature sounds slightly similar to Tinder’s paid option called Passport, which allows users to select a location and swipe in that location. Global mode will however have user’s profiles populate the world. Passport has primarily been used by people who are travelling so that they can set up dates or find contacts to show them around before their arrival. Global mode will also be free.

As announced, Global mode will just be a test available to a few Tinder users starting next week. But if everything goes as planned, the company will most likely do a wider release.

Read: Instagram Discontinues Lite App as it Develops New Version

According to Tinder, the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the company to speed up the timelines for getting rid of the geographical filter. With less physical contact, the dating app also focused on launching one-on-one video chats, which is set to be released soon together with other interactive video features, like in-app trivia.

In a nutshell, Tinder seems to have acknowledged that dating or making a connection with someone does not need in-person meet ups. Global mode will promote the virtual mode of doing things necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu