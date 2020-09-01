Harambee Stars Striker Timothy Otieno Joins Zambia’s Napsa Stars

Striker Timothy Otieno has joined Zambian Super League side NAPSA Stars from Tusker FC on a two-year deal.

The former Gor Mahia forward proved to be a consistent goalscorer in the past few Kenyan Premier League and has been linked with several moves.

Otieno joins another former K’Ogalo player, goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who just ended his first season at the club.

The Pensioners, as the club is known, will be representing Zambia in the CAF Confederation Cup next season, having finished fourth in the 2019/20 season.

It will be the first time the coach Mohammed Fathi’s side will be gracing a continental championship.

