Harambee Stars Striker Timothy Otieno Elated To Join Zambian Side NAPSA Stars

Harambee Stars and former Tusker FC striker Timothy Otieno is “elated” to have completed a three-year move to Zambian Super League club NAPSA Stars.

Stars will be participating in the CAF Confederation Cup, a second-tier continental club championship, for the first time next season.

“Am super elated to have signed with NAPSA Stars, tweeted the former Talanta FC and Gor Mahia goalscorer.

“Am glad I will don the yellow color for the next three seasons and hopefully help the team achieve her targets.

I look forward to a fruitful stay and outing at Napsa,” he added.

Timo joins a growing list of Kenyan football players making a living playing in the Zambian Super League, one of the best leagues in Africa.

Multiple champions Zesco United is home to internationals Jesse Were and Mark Makwatta, while Nkana FC have three Kenyans; Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava and Duncan Otieno.

