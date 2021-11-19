in SPORTS

Australian Captain Tim Paine Resigns Over Sexting

Tim Paine resigns
Australian Captain Tim Paine. [Courtesy]

Tim Paine has stood down as Australia captain after being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages.

The 36-year-old was promoted to captain following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 but has resigned in shame following the latest scandal to rock Australian cricket.

In a statement just released, Paine has told Cricket Australia that he will quit as captain, effective immediately.

Read: Zimbabwe Cricket Responds To Racist South African Writer’s Article

Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said: “Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain.

“The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AustraliaSextingTim Paine

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Instagram stories

Instagram Will Now Allow you to Shake your Phone to Report a Problem