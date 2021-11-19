Australian Captain Tim Paine Resigns Over Sexting

Tim Paine has stood down as Australia captain after being investigated by Cricket Australia over sending a co-worker an explicit image of himself along with a string of lewd messages.

The 36-year-old was promoted to captain following the ball tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018 but has resigned in shame following the latest scandal to rock Australian cricket.

In a statement just released, Paine has told Cricket Australia that he will quit as captain, effective immediately.

Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said: “Tim felt it was in the best interests of his family and Australian cricket to take this decision to step down as captain.

“The Board has accepted Tim’s resignation and will now work through a process with the National Selection Panel of identifying and appointing a new captain.”

