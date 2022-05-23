TikTok to Venture into Video games

TikTok is reportedly venturing into gaming after entering into a partnership with social video games developer, Zynga last year. The move could see TikTok users access and play video games directly on the platform in what Reuters termed as a ‘major push’ into the industry.

The company is looking to tap into the huge following by gamers on the platform.

“The global gaming community is massive, and judging by the amount of gaming-related content on the platform, many of these gamers can be found on TikTok. In fact, the top 100 gaming-related hashtags on TikTok receive more than 40 billion video views per month,” Internal data from the company says.

TikTok previously confirmed that it was testing HTML5 games on the app as it sought to release ad-supported games from its parent company, ByteDance’s library.

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community.” a TikTok representative told Reuters in what is considered the company’s efforts to increase engagement and diversify its revenue sources on the app.

The Chinese version of TikTok, Douyin already offers minigames on its app, an indicator of TikTok’s future plans. The company currently offers a few games including Zynga’s Disco Loco 3D and Garden of Good which have been rolled out for for users in Vietnam. It is not clear if and when the company intends to roll out the feature to other users, but it is likely that games will be part of the TikTok’s offerings in days to come.

TikTok is currently one of the most popular social media apps with over one billion monthly users.

