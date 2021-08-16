TikTok to Restrict Sending Notifications for Teenagers on the App

Tiktok has made a number of updates in its quest to provide a safe browsing environment for teenagers on the platform.
The company has said that it will restrict push notifications for users aged 13-15 after 2100hrs and 2200hrs dor users aged 16 and 17.
This is designed to give the teenagers more time to focus on their studies, work, relaxation and sleep. 16 and 17 year olds will also be required to opt in to receive direct messages on the app.
“We want to help our younger users in particular develop positive digital habits early on,” TikTok said.
Currently, only users aged above 16 can receive direct messages on the app. With the new update, the DM will be set to “no one” by default. This means that the users will have to switch on the preferred option when they want to send a message.
New under 16 users will be asked to select their audience before posting their first TikTok. The options are their followers, only friends and just themselves.