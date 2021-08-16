TikTok to Restrict Sending Notifications for Teenagers on the App

“We want to help our younger users in particular develop positive digital habits early on,” TikTok said.

Currently, only users aged above 16 can receive direct messages on the app. With the new update, the DM will be set to “no one” by default. This means that the users will have to switch on the preferred option when they want to send a message.

New under 16 users will be asked to select their audience before posting their first TikTok. The options are their followers, only friends and just themselves.