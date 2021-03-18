TikTok to make Personalized Ads Mandatory Starting April 15

TikTok will soon start displaying ads based on the content you consume. The ads are mandatory, meaning you cannot opt-out of seeing them.

“Starting April 15, your settings will change and the ads you’ll see may start to be based on what you do on TikTok.” a Notice on the app reads. Currently, users can choose whether to be served ads, but the notice says that will soon change.

TikTok also moved to reassure users regarding their privacy.

“We will continue to be transparent about our data privacy practices and help users understand their privacy choices on our Safety Center.” the notice further says.

Users will still be able to choose whether TikTok displays ads based on the app alone, or from external apps and websites. The policy is similar to other social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Users can opt-out of third-party tracking and ads, but not within the app itself. This is in line with Apple’s iOS 14 conditions that require app developers to seek permission from users before collecting their data for target advertising.

