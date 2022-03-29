TikTok Testing ‘Watch History’ Option

TikTok is testing a new feature that will allow users watch their history. This will make it easier to locate and browse through the list of previously watched videos on the app.

The new feature was spotted from another Twitter user Hammod Oh by social media consultant Matt Navarra. According to screenshots shared by the two, the ‘Watch History’ feature will appear under the ‘Content and Activity’ heading in the settings.

NEW! TikTok Watch History https://t.co/vxXy9L0VJb — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 26, 2022

The video-streaming app has not commented publicly on the fetaure, and is yet to give any details as to how the ‘Watch History’ page will look like or work.

Most TikTok users are forced to filter their search results by already seen videos while others have to download their entire TikTok data to find a single video. In other instances, users save and share videos on other platforms for easy access if they need to revisit. The ‘Watch History’ button will however makes it easier to find the videos without having to perform additional functions from the app.

