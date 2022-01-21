TikTok Testing Subscription Feature for Exclusive Content

TikTok is testing a subscription feature for users on the platform. The new feature will allow creators to charge a fee from subscribers who wish to access exclusive content. According to a report by the Information, the company is yet to divulge details about how the implementation will be done.

The company has also not shared information regarding how creators enrolled for the test or the payment structure for the exclusive content. A TikTok Spokesperson quoted by the Verge told the publication that the subscription feature was a concept in testing and that the company was continuously invested in enhancing the TikTok experience for users.

The hugely popular video-making app already rolled out a tipping feature in December, allowing users to tip creators with various amounts.

Read: TikTok Ventures into e-Commerce with Livestream Shopping Event

TikTok uses a unique algorithm to surface content for users on the ‘For You’ pages. This could help users discover content from specific creators and encourage them to subscribe to their content. However, since the exclusive content will most likely not be available on the ‘For You’ pages, it might pose a challenge in the discovery of creators with content worth subscribing to.

This week, Instagram announced that it is rolling out a similar feature to allow users to subscribe to exclusive content on the platform. Twitter last year announced the launch of Super follows, which allows creators to share exclusive content with subscribers.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...