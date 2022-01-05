TikTok Testing ‘Repost’ Button Similar to Twitter’s ‘Retweet’

TikTok is reportedly testing a new feature that is similar to Twitter’s retweet button.The ‘repost’ button will help users access share-worthy content without having to DM their friends for the clips.

The feature was spotted by social media consultant Matt Navarra and several websites seem to have checked it out as well. The repost button is limited to the For You feed on the share menu as opposed to the feed throughout the app.

The repost button allows users to share and unshare the videos from the menu. The reshared clips will not appear in the sharer’s profile but on the For You feed.

All comments on the shared posts will also be seen publicly in the feed unless the video is unshared. The feed will also be limited to users who follow each other, meaning no users outside of your friends’ list feed will be able to view.

The feature is being tested with a handful of users, although some tech websites are reporting that instead of repost, some users are seeing ‘recommend’.

Both options require users to give a reason as to why they would like to reshare the selected clips. If the test is successful,the feature might be rolled out in the coming months.

