TikTok To Sue Trump Administration Over Plans To Ban Chinese Social Media App

Tiktok has officially announced that it will challenge U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order threatening to ban the social media application in the country.

Trump had ordered ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent company, to sell the app to an American firm within a period of 90 days or cease operation in the country.

The company said it will file a suit on Monday.

TikTok said it had tried to engage with the U.S administration for nearly a year, but faced “a lack of due process” and that the government paid no attention to the facts.

“To ensure that the rule of law prevails and that our company and users are treated fairly, we have no choice but to challenge the Executive Order through the judicial system, TikTok said in a statement.

The Trump administration has had concerns that TikTok could compromise national security by sharing information with the Chinese government. However, TikTok has denied the allegations.

“There is credible evidence that leads me to believe that ByteDance … might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States,” Trump wrote in the order, which references national security concerns.

Microsoft has been in talks to acquire TikTok’s US operations or the entire company. Recently, Twitter was also reported to have expressed interest in acquiring the popular video making app.

