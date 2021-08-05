TikTok Starts Testing Stories Feature

TikTok has confirmed that it testing stories on the platform. The news comes just days after Twitter officially discontinued a similar feature, Fleets.

TikTok stories was discovered by Twitter user Matt Navara, who shared some screenshots on the tweets.

TikTok Stories what the… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PIUpKMhj0k — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently we’re experimenting with ways to give creators additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok Community.” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

The stories feature is reportedly being tested with a handful of users outside the US. It works just like Stories does in all other platforms. Stories will last 24 hours and users can read through comments and see who watched.

The feature will reportedly be accessed by swiping left from the main feed or by tapping on the user’s profile display pic.

TikTok has not offered a timeline for how long testing will last. But if successful, it might be the next new feature on the app. Stories is already available on several social media platforms including Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook.

