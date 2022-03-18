TikTok Starts Piloting Stories Feature

TikTok is rolling out the pilot of its Stories feature which has been in testing for a while now. The feature mimics the already existing Stories feature in a some social media platforms such as Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The Stories will last 24 hours before they are deleted automatically and can be viewed by visiting a user’s profile and clicking on their profile picture. Creators will be able to see how many people have viewed the Stories, but not their identities. Viewers can however like the stories and leave a public comment.

To share a story, tap the “post” button in the app’s bottom center navigation bar. Then you may scroll down to a “quick” camera mode, which allows you to publish a photo or video to your TikTok story. The Stories content have the same creation options as normal TikTok content.

Read: Azziad, The RoamingChef among Top Content Creators in Year 2021 TikTok Report

Creators will be able to reply to comments and use filters, backgrounds and more. Photos will however not come with a recording timer but creators can still add music and effects to the images.

The feature is not available to all users as it is still in the pilot stage in the UK. Only users who can create Stories are also able to view the stories.

“Currently, we’re expanding a pilot test, which provides creators with additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” a TikTok spokesperson confirmed.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...