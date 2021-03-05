TikTok Rolls Out Q&A Feature to Be Added on Creators’ Videos

TikTok has rolled out a new Q&A feature to enable creators respond to common questions using text or videos. The creator’s comments on their videos can be designated as Q&As, and they can also add the link on their bio.

The new feature will be available for both live and feed videos.

TikTok creators, especially those with a huge fan base, often get a number of follow-up questions on their videos. In most instances, the creators have to go through the comments responding to questions which could be similar in nature. In other cases, they have to do a second video to respond to any widely asked questions.

Now, the Q&A will organize things better, helping creators pick out and respond to the most interesting questions.

How This Works

If you wish to ask a question on a popular video, TikTok will now give you an option to select Q&A from the comments section. Tap the Q&A icon on the right side of the text entry field to have your question labeled. In addition to the Q&A label, your question will also have a text saying “Asked by” followed by your username.

The feature will highlight all questions in the comments section, making it easier for the creator to spot them. The feature also comes with a new Q&A page where all the questions and answers for a video are aggregated. Users will also have access to the page where they can go through the questions and answers, and add their own questions.

Creators will simply reply to the questions either through text or comments as always. They will also be able to add Q&A stickers as responses to link back a new video response to the original

The feature will also be live, streaming in questions to a creator from a separate panel.

The feature has gained massive popularity during the test period. Now that it is available to everyone, it is easy to activate. Simply go to the privacy page under settings, click on creator, tap Q&A and then turn on Q&A.

