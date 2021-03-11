TikTok Rolls Out Feature for Creators to Filter Comments

TikTok has developed an array of tools to give content creators more control on the type of comments that will be displayed. In addition to this, users who are about to post unkind or inappropriate comments will be given a second chance to reconsider before posting.

The Filter All Comments feature allows users to select the comments they want displayed. When the feature is enabled, users’ comments will be subject to approval before they are displayed.

The new tools are part of TikTok’s #SharingPositivity campaign with an aim of reducing bullying and harassment. Users will also be reminded about TikTok’s community guidelines with an option to edit comments before posting.

TikTok is working to give content creators more control over their content as it recognizes the work they put into it. Last week, the company rolled out a feature allowing creators to bundle questions in the comments section into an FAQ page.

Comments are an important tool for creators, helping them to stay connected with their audience.

