TikTok Reportedly Testing a Job Recruitment Feature

TikTok is reportedly testing a recruitment service on the app to connect job seekers with interested companies. A number of TikTokers already offer career advice in their short videos, and soon users will be able to find jobs. Recruiters will also be able to scurry through profiles to build a solid database of suitable candidates.

TikTok told Engadget that it will have more to share regarding the feature in the coming days. However, reports indicate that the recruitment feature will not appear on the TikTok app, but will appear as a web page with job listings, mainly entry level positions.

In true TikTok style, interested users will be able to ditch the old style of writing long boring resumes for a video option. You might be able to add this resume video to your profile as well.

Youth and adults who spend a lot of time on TikTok could benefit from the recruitment portal as they may chance upon a job while browsing through. Companies that are recruiting will also be able to hand pick candidates directly from the app. Potential candidates might therefore want to consider keeping separate professional and personal accounts to avoid any mishaps.

