TikTok Partners With Teespring To Allow Users Design, Sell Merchandise On App

TikTok creators will soon be able to design their merchandise and sell to their fans directly on the app.

A creator commerce platform by the name Teespring will reportedly roll out the integration soon. The app is currently testing the new function with a small group of users.

Some TikTok creators have already partnered with Teespring to design merchandise for sale to their fans. The integration will allow users design their own merchandise through Teespring, push it directly to TikTok and the fans can then buy directly through TikTok, Teespring CEO Chris Lamontagne said.

Teespring is reportedly still tying a few loose ends before the official launch of the integrated function. For starters, they are still trying to determine which TikTok creators are eligible to use the integration and how the merchandise will be positioned in their videos.

Teespring is already on YouTube and is normally positioned directly under the videos.This goes well with YouTube’s layout, which is a bit simpler compared to TikTok. The team is still testing how the shopping experience will play out on TikTok, given that they intend to create a full shop functionality inside the app.

Teespring says that about 7,000 US TikTok users have access to private Beta and will be able to make their designs from “a choice of 180 different products as well as the opportunity to create bespoke products which are completely unique to them,”

Teespring is looking into delving deeper than your typical T-shirts and hoodies. Although they will be available, creators and the industry have branched out into more specialized items such as Skateboards.

We believe, based on the current trend, that non-apparel items will be outselling apparel by this time next year,” Lamontagne said. “Layering in really smart commerce opportunities is key, so it could be physical merchandise or it could be something more digital.”

TikTok creators have long wanted a way to monetize their popularity. The app is more similar to Instagram as users can secure independent brand deals and charge for sponsored posts.

However, YouTube is still the only app that allows ads to run directly on creator’s content for a percentage. TikTok recently launched a $ 200 million fund to pay its most popular content creators and keep them on the app. For other users, merchandise is considered one of the best ways to monetize their influence.

According to its Press statement, Teespring has “paid out $80 million in creator profits over the past 2 years.

We as a collective need to think about creators in this way where they’ve got super engaged fans who love them — there’s already this connection,” Lamontagne said.

The full integration will be rolled out this month.

