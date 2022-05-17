TikTok Rolls Out Interactive Add-ons, Insights for Brands

TikTok is rolling out a new interactive insight platform to help brands create more engaging ads on the platform. The insights will inform the brands more about the behaviour and interests of the community, and how they respond to their brands.

The interactive add-ons will incorporate a number of engaging elements into the video ads.

Brands will be able to use a range of filters such as location, demographics, industry vertical, date, year, industry, and audience to give brands a more strategic approach when creating content.

The company is also rolling out interactive add-ons to increase engagement between the community and ads.

“Interactive Add-ons offer a unique way to entice engaged viewers with popups, stickers, and other visual elements. Viewers who have shared, liked, or commented on a TikTok brand video are 150% more likely to buy a product or service. Catching the eye of active consumers is made easier with these new creative enhancements.” TikTok said in a blog post.

The interactive ad-ons include stickers, likes, pop-ups and cads.







The interactive ad-ons are categorized into standard and premium, as is the case above. The company says that Standard add-ons can help brands achieve lower-funnel marketing objectives like increasing clicks and conversions. Premium add-ons help brands achieve upper-funnel objectives such as brand awareness and community growth. Both provide a unique opportunity to capture people’s attention in a way that appeals to them.

“Our research shows that 57% of viewers are more likely to search for brand information online when they connect with businesses on TikTok. Acting as an extension of your creative idea, Interactive Add-Ons offer flexible formats that encourage consumers to join in the fun when they see your ad.”

