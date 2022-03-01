TikTok Increases Maximum Video Length to 10 Minutes

TikTok is expanding the maximum length of videos on the app for up to 10 minutes, the company announced to its users via a notification on the app. Last year, the short video-making platform expanded the maximum length of its videos to three minutes, before it started testing even longer versions.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a spokesperson for the company said.

“Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

TikTok started off allowing users to create up to 10 second videos, and since then the company has steadily increased the limit to allow users create longer videos. The variation helps the video-making app compete against other platforms such as YouTube. On the other hand, YouTube launched Shorts in 2021 to compete with TikTok. Shorts allows users to create short form videos on the platform.

