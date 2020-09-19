TikTok in Talks with Kevin Systrom for CEO Position

TikTok is considering hiring Kenvin Systrom , founder and former CEO of Instagram, as its Chief Executive Officer. This follows the former CEO, Kevin Mayer’s resignation last month. Mayer resigned amid a looming ban on TikTok by the Trump administration.

If Systrom takes up the position, this would put him in direct competition with his former boss, Mark Zuckerberg. However, a lot of people consider the move highly unlikely based on Systrom stint at Instagram.

Many people consider him as one who would most likely take up a position that would build something from the ground up, as opposed to running an already established network like TikTok. Systrom has however shared his sentiments in the past, saying he had no interest in starting up another social newtork.

Currently, TikTok is under the interim leadership of Vanessa Pappas, who was the company’s General Manager.

TikTok has been facing increased opposition from the Trump administration following allegations that the short video making app has been gathering data from US citizens and therefore risking their national security.

The US Commerce Department on Friday said it is planning on restricting the use of TikTok and WeChat starting Sunday.

According to the Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, the apps pose a risk to national security.

Ross also said that it will also be illegal to host or transfer internet traffic associated with WeChat and Tiktok as of November 12.

“Today’s actions prove once again that President Trump will do everything in his power to guarantee our national security and protect Americans from the threats of the Chinese Communist Party,” said the Commerce Secretary.

He added: “At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations.”

