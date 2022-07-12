TikTok Rolls Out Free Training Program for Businesses

TikTok will start teaching entrepreneurs how to use the platform to grow their businesses. The video-making company is rolling out a free program dubbed ‘Follow me’ which will provide step-by-step guidelines for business using the platform.

The six-week program will explore a number of topics including how to advertise on the app, how to run campaigns and useful tips the businesses can employ to thrive.

TikTok is popular for its viral challenges, which can help businesses gain traction considerably. The app has become a popular tool for small company owners to advertise their brands, while individual users have created massive platforms for themselves through product evaluations, recommendations, and tutorials. A visit to a restaurant or the use of a single product has the potential to reach millions of followers.

Read: Senegalese-born Creator, Khaby Lame Crowned King of TikTok with 142.7 million Followers

The Follow me program can help bring in more businesses chasing viral success to TikTok, and turn them into advertisers.

In the recent months, TikTok has expanded the options available to producers for monetizing their content through platform advertising. The business said in May that it will start giving select creators a 50 percent cut of ad revenue when advertisements appear next to top-performing videos. Shortly after, TikTok released Branded Mission, a service that enables marketers to ask creators for videos (who essentially produce content on spec) and use certain postings as advertisements.

Last year, TikTok recorded $4 billion in revenue, mostly from advertising. According to Bloomberg, The company could grow its income this year and rival digital advertising giants, Google and Meta.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...