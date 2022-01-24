TikTok Feature to Show Who Viewed Your Profile

TikTok is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to see who has viewed their profile. The opt-in feature is probably one of the most sought-after for many social media users who are often curious to find out who has viewed their content.

The feature was discovered by app researcher Kev Adriano and shared by Matt Navara on Twitter.

TikTok is working on a LinkedIn-like Profile Views feature The feature will let you view who visited your TikTok profile in the past 30 days. h/t @adrianokev1 pic.twitter.com/eMnYtgyUq0 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 23, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Read: TikTok Testing Subscription Feature for Exclusive Content

Read also: TikTok to Restrict Sending Notifications for Teenagers on the App

Social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram do not have such a feature, and the lack of it has prompted the rise of fake websites that claim to be able to show users exactly who had viewed their posts. LinkedIn has a similar feature, with more views limited to premium subscribers.

TikTok has been trying to increase the interaction between its users and the platform, while at the same time giving content creators more control over their experience.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...