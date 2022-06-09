TikTok Rolls Out Feature to Help Limit Time on the App

TikTok is working on a new feature to help users get off the platform after a considerable amount of time. The short video-making platform announced that the tool will show users a reminder after being on the app for a prolonged, user-defined period of time.

The feature which will safeguard users will issue the reminder to teenage users between the ages of 13 and 17 after 100 minutes in the app per day.

TikTok is also adding a new screen time dashboard that will show users their daily usage summary of the app usage. The measurables include the number of times the app has been opened, a breakdown of daytime and nighttime usage, and a daily counter for the amount of time spent in the app.

TikTok’s is among a series of social media platforms that have added similar time limit tools. Instagram and Netflix both rolled out the features to help users manage the time they spend on them. App limits are also supported by Apple, Google and YouTube on iOS and Android.

