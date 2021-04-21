TikTok Faces Fresh Legal Battle for Using Children’s Data For Commercial Purposes

TikTok is facing fresh legal battles after the former Children’s commissioner from England Anne Longfield filed a claim against it. p media platform is being sued for how it gathers and uses children’s data.

According to the lawyers, TikTok collects personal information including phone numbers, videos, exact location and biometric data without warning and transparency. The app does not seek consent for the information and the parents and children are not aware of how it is used.

According to Ms Longfield, other social media networks collect information as well. However, TikTok has excessive data collection policies.

“TikTok is a hugely popular social media platform that has helped children keep in touch with their friends during an incredibly difficult year. However, behind the fun songs, dance challenges and lip-sync trends lies something far more sinister.” Longfield said.

She said TikTok is a data collection service disguised as a social media platform and had “deliberately and successfully deceived parents.

The claim will represent all children who joined the network since May 25th 2018, irrespective of their privacy settings.

TikTok saying the case had no merit and they were prepared to fight it.

“Privacy and safety are top priorities for TikTok and we have robust policies, processes and technologies in place to help protect all users, and our teenage users in particular. We believe the claims lack merit and intend to vigorously defend the action.” the company said.

