TikTok to Enable Users to give Credit to Originators of Viral Trends

You will soon be able to give credit to the originator of a trend on TikTok. The video-streaming company will now allow users to tag individual creators in video descriptions to recognize creators that kick off viral trends.

The change comes after users complained that the platform thrives off a ‘parasitic approach to viral content.’ Early this year, several black users went on strike from TikTok after a number of dance challenges went viral without due recognition to the origination.

“These features are an important step in our ongoing commitment to investing in resources and product experiences that support a culture of credit, which is central to ensuring TikTok remains a home for creative expression,” TikTok’s director of creator community, Kudzi Chikumbu said.

“Whether taking part in the latest trend, adding a punchline to a joke, or creating the next viral sound, creators can easily and directly cite their inspiration.”

