TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer Resigns After A Four Month Stint

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayers has resigned from his position, just four months after he took up the job.

TikTok has been facing opposition from US President Trump’s administration, resulting in an imminent ban if current sales talks are not concluded.

In recent weeks, as the political environment has sharply changed, I have done significant reflection on what the corporate structural changes will require, and what it means for the global role I signed up for,” Mayer said in a letter viewed by the Financial Times.

“Against this backdrop, and as we expect to reach a resolution very soon, it is with a heavy heart that I wanted to let you all know that I have decided to leave the company.”

According to the Financial Times, TikTok’s General Manager Vanessa Pappas will be taking over as interim CEO.

“We appreciate that the political dynamics of the last few months have significantly changed what the scope of Kevin’s role would be going forward, and fully respect his decision,” a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge.

“We thank him for his time at the company and wish him well.”

ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, is facing a possible ban from the US following allegations of threatening National Security. TikTok has been accused of gathering and sharing personal data with the Chinese government, proving to be a National Security Threat.

Following Trump’s executive order against the company, TikTok has moved to sue the US president terming the impending ban as illegal.

“The [Trump] administration ignored our extensive efforts to address its concerns, which we conducted fully and in good faith,” TikTok wrote in a press release. “We do not take suing the government lightly, however, we feel we have no choice but to take action to protect our rights and the rights of our community and employees.”

Kevin Mayer left his position as head of direct-to-consumer content in May to join TikTok.

