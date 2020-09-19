TikTok CEO Appeals To Facebook and Instagram to Join them In Fight Against Ban

TikTok interim CEO, Vanessa Pappas has reached out to Instagram and Facebook, asking them to publicly join their challenge and litigation following the announcement of a ban order by the Trump administration.

The order, served Friday morning, prohibits TikTok from transactions in the US effective September 20.This means that US citizens will no longer be able to download the TikTok app.

According to the order, served by the Department of Commerce, TikTok will continue operating in the country only for people who already have the app, but effective tomorrow, new users will no longer be able to download TikTok as well as another popular chinese app, WeChat.

Read: TikTok, Oracle Deal Goes South As US Bans Transactions Effective Sunday

Adam Moserri, Head of Instagram tweeted, “US TikTok ban would be quite bad for Instagram, Facebook, and the internet more broadly.” Pappas responded by asking the social media platforms to join their call to action, saying “it’s a moment to put aside our competition and focus on core principles like freedom of expression and due process of law.”

In response to the order from the Department of Commerce, TikTok issued a statement saying “The company has already committed to unprecedented levels of additional transparency and accountability well beyond what other apps are willing to do.” TikTok also mentioned that they are already planning to work with an American Tech company.

Read also: TikTok in Talks with Kevin Systrom for CEO Position

“The tech company will be responsible for maintaining and operating the TikTok network in the US, which would include all services and data serving US consumers.” the statement reads.

Early this week, the company announced that it had struck a deal with Oracle, a US software company, to run its operations using their technology.

“We will continue to challenge the unjust executive order, which was enacted without due process and threatens to deprive the American people and small businesses across the US of a significant platform for both a voice and livelihoods.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu