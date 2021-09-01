TikTok Bans Viral Crate Challenge Over Health Concerns

Tiktok has banned the viral crate challenge making rounds on social media. The ve-making company expressed concerns that participants in the challenge could be seriously injured.

The challenge involves stacking up crates into a pyramid and attempting to climb and descend from the unstable structure.

As expected, many people do not make it and come tumbling down from the peak, giving social media users a dose of laughter. However, doctors have also raised concern, saying the challenge poses a number of health risks.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content. We encourage everyone to exercise caution in their behavior whether online or off.” a TikTok spokesperson said in an email.

If you search for the hashtag on TikTok, the company displays “no results found”. A message on the results page also says “This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority.”

