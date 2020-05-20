TikTok Faces Backlash For Allegedly Propagating Violence, Racism

TikTok ratings have gone down to 1.3 stars from 4.5 just a few days ago. The platform has been trending on social media for the better part of the day with the hashtag #tiktokexposed.

The short-video sharing platform owned by ByteDance is facing a huge backlash in India after an altercation between its influencers and Youtube Content creators. The onslaught came after Youtube celebrity Carry Minati roasted a Tiktok star in a video that has since been taken down on account of cyber bulling.

The video had 70 million views and Minati’s fans went on twitter to wage a war against TikTok. They then went on the Playstore and gave thousands of 1 star ratings bringing it down to 1.2 on Google Playstore and 3.8 on Apple app store.

Another TikTok influencer Faizal Siddiqui, was also accused of propagating acid attacks. His account, which has over 12 million followers has since been suspended, but by then, netizens were already angered by TikTok’s inability to moderate content shared on the platform.

The National Commission of Women in India chairperson Rekha Sharma called for the ban of the app and said she will be writing to the Government of India.

“It not only has these objectionable videos but also pushing youngsters towards unproductive life where they are living only for few followers and even dying when the numbers decline,” she said.

In a rejoinder through an email statement, a TikTok spokesperson clarified that “as per policy, we do not allow content that risks safety of others, promotes physical harm or glorifies violence against women”. The spokesperson added, “The behaviour in question violates our guidelines and we have taken down content, suspended the account, and are working with law enforcement agencies as appropriate.” The company reiterated that keeping its users safe if a “top priority” and what is not acceptable is “clear in our Term of Service and Community Guidelines”.

Meanwhile, TikTok users are also changing their profile pictures to the Black power symbol to protest against the censorship of black content creators. The movement was founded by Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter, Utah.

“I did this because black creators are being silenced on TikTok and other social media platforms and I am fed up. Our videos are taken down and our accounts are banned when we speak against racism,” Scott said.

“I want TikTok to change their policies when it comes to black and brown creators. We should not be punished for speaking against racism. The accounts of actual racists should be taken down.”

TikTok admitted to censoring posts from users they considered vulnerable to bullying based on their physical or mental conditions.

Thousands of TikTokers proceeded to change their profile to a black power fist as non-black TikTokers were told to hold off from posting.

“Watching the entire feed filled with black creators and artists is beyond emotional. This is powerful. Today is a moving day. It is beautiful beyond words,” Scott said.

Google playstore said that just because an app has low ratings, does not mean it would be removed.

The Social media app is still gaining tract in Kenya with thousands of social media users including celebrities flocking to open their accounts

