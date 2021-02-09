TikTok and Universal Music Group Form ‘Expanded Global Alliance’ with Full Music Catalog

TikTok has partnered with the Universal Music Group to form the “expanded global alliance.” This is a continuation of an existing agreement that allows TikTok users access to songs from UMG artists.

“The companies have additionally pledged to experiment with exciting new features,” the companies wrote in a press release.

“TikTok users will now be able to incorporate clips from UMG’s full catalog of music, spanning the company’s iconic labels, songwriters, and global territories.”

Read: TikTok CEO Appeals To Facebook and Instagram to Join them In Fight Against Ban

The partnership is a win-win for both companies. TikTok users will continue to create using music that they like, while artists whose songs are used, will get paid. Besides that, TikTok has the ability to make songs go viral as people attempt various challenges.

Breakout hits such as Femi One’s “Utawezana” made it to the charts due to a viral challenge on TikTok that birthed the careers of influencers such as Azziad Nasenya.

TikTok has similar deals with Sony Music, Merlin, and Warner Music Group for global songs. Locally, TikTok Africa’s office at the Nairobi Garage is tasked with building the music database.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu