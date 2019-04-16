Comeback King Tiger Woods To Receive Top Award From President Trump

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he will award Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom after his win Sunday at the Masters, the golfer’s first major championship win since 2008.

“Spoke to @TigerWoods to congratulate him on the great victory he had in yesterday’s @TheMasters, & to inform him that because of his incredible Success & Comeback in Sports (Golf) and, more importantly, LIFE, I will be presenting him with the PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM!” Trump tweeted.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is one of the nation’s highest civilian awards and is bestowed upon those who have made “especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”

Woods, considered one of the greatest golf players of all time, had earlier won the Masters in 1997, 2001, 2002 and 2005. His most recent victory in one of golf’s four major championships was the 2008 U.S. Open. He has 15 major championship wins in his career, second all time behind Jack Nicklaus, who has 18.

Trump is an avid fan of golf, a sport he is known to play regularly, including on frequent trips to the multiple golf properties he owns. The Trump Organization maintains 19 golf properties, including well-known courses at Turnberry, Scotland; West Palm Beach, Fla.; and Trump National Doral in Miami.

The president has presented Medals of Freedom to other athletes, including Dallas Cowboys quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL defensive lineman Alan Page, as well as a posthumous award to Babe Ruth.

