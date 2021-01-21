Tiaty MP William Kamket Arrested In Connection With Kapedo Attacks

Police in Nairobi have arrested Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket over alleged links to Kapedo banditry attacks.

The lawmaker, reports indicate, is currently detained at Kileleshwa Police Station.

Kamtet’s arrest comes a day after he joined leaders from Baringo and West Pokot Counties to criticize ongoing security operation in the volatile Kapedo area.

The MP who was flanked by Senate Majority leader Samuel Poghisio faulted the government for the “inhumane” operation further calling on President Uhuru Kenyatta to de-escalate it.

“We want to appeal to the President to de-escalate the operations. The situation is so bad and dire in Kapedo and the surrounding areas,” Kamket said during a press conference at Parliament Buildings.

On Wednesday morning, six bodies were recovered at Arabal location in Baringo South after a night shootout between police and suspected bandits.

The bodies had gunshot wounds in the head.

On Tuesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i s issued a stern warning against leaders from the Northern Kenya following rising ethnic tension in the region.

“We are in hot pursuit of some people including leaders. It cannot happen that you murder security officers under the disguise of cattle rustling. We will collect every one of them including leaders,” said Matiang’i.

The CS, who spoke after a meeting with leaders from Wajir, Garissa and Isiolo Counties, was reacting to the Sunday killing of GSU Deputy Operations Director, Emadau Temako, in Kapedo, Turkana County.

