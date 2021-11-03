Thursday is a Working Day, Interior Ministry Tells Kenyans After Fake Gazette Notice

Tomorrow, Thursday, November 4, is a normal working day, the government has told Kenyans.

In a brief statement on Twitter on Wednesday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i dismissed a gazette notice declaring the day a public holiday as fake.

“The Government has not declared a public holiday on Thursday, Nov 4, 2021. The purported gazette notice declaring a holiday is fake!,” said Matiang’i.

The Government HAS NOT declared a public holiday on THURSDAY NOV 4, 2021. The purported gazette notice declaring a holiday is FAKE! pic.twitter.com/dJ9qLkuriP — Ministry of Interior (@InteriorKE) November 3, 2021

The drafters of the fake notice purported that the government had declared Thursday a holiday to mark Diwali.

Diwali which will be celebrated tomorrow is also called the Festival of Lights.

It is one of the major festivals celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and some Buddhists, notably Newar Buddhists. The festival usually lasts five days and is celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month Kartika (between mid-October and mid-November).

