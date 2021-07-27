Thugs Stage Daring Robbery at Equity Bank in Matuu

Police are pursuing robbers who raided an Equity bank branch in Matuu town, Machakos County, on Tuesday morning.

Eyewitnesses said three thugs stormed the bank and disarmed two police officers guarding the facility before proceeding to hold customers hostage.

They made away with an unknown amount of money during the 9am incident.

The raid is said to have lasted for about 15 minutes with the robbers engaging police in a gun battle.

Police suspect that one of the miscreants escaped with gunshot wounds.

The shootout attracted the attention of passersby who milled around the bank.

Police sources intimated that special teams had been deployed to pursue the gang on the highway leading to Nairobi.

All police facilities were put on alert to lay roadblocks as part of efforts to arrest the robbers who used a motorcycle to escape.

