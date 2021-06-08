Thugs Make Away with Sh20 Million After Raiding Businessman Harish Patel’s Muthaiga Home

A gang raided the home of businessman Harish Patel in Nairobi’s posh estate of Muthaiga on Sunday evening and made away with Sh20 million and jewellery of unknown value.

Confirming the incident was Starehe Police boss Julius Kiragu who stated that no one was injured during the robbery.

According to the police, the family of Kenya Horticultural Export Ltd boss was held at gunpoint with the guard on duty and three workers tied up in a separate room.

The thugs then proceeded to the main house where they demanded cash and jewellery from Mr Patel.

It is believed that the robbers had been fed information prior to the incident.

“We are following various leads that will help us arrest the gang of three whom we are told were armed with pistols,” Kiragu said.

Preliminary reports indicated that the thugs scaled the wall with the help of a ladder made out of tomato crates.

A guard on duty said an alarm went off but there was no response from those inside.

Tchui road hosts some of the most affluent individuals ranging from former President Mwai Kibaki, former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta, ex-Cabinet Minister Charles Njonjo, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott and billionaire Manu Chandaria.

Industrialist Manu Chandaria was robbed in a similar manner in December 2020.

